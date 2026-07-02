De Paula and Sirota to Play in Futures Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers outfielders Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota have been selected to play in the prestigious 2026 All-Star Futures Game. De Paula and Sirota will be members of the National League squad in the game that will take place on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of All-Star Week.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

De Paula homered in the 2025 Futures Games and was named the game's MVP.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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