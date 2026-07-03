Naturals 4th of July Home Game at Arvest Ballpark Is Sold-Out

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today - Thursday - that our 7:05pm home game against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros) on Saturday, July 4th is sold-out of available tickets for our 4th of July Fireworks Show presented by Walmart.

Good seats are still available for the Naturals 7:05pm game against the Hooks on Friday, July 3rd. The game will feature a massive Post-Game Fireworks show presented by Red Vines & Sour Punch as well as a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 5:30pm until 6:30pm as we celebrate Independence Day Weekend at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are currently in the midst of a six-game homestand against the Double-A Houston Astros that will conclude with a 2:05pm game on Sunday, July 5th.

Tickets for our July 3rd and July 5th games are available online or at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office, which opens at noon. For more information, please visit www.nwanaturals.com.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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