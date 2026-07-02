Rainiel Rodriguez Hits Walk off Single for Springfield

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals, trailing 8-4 in the tenth inning, walked off the Arkansas Travelers 9-8 thanks to an extra inning comeback to even the series at one.

DECISIONS:

W: Andrew Schultz (3-0)

L: Brock Moore (1-3)

NOTES:

Tre Richardson III launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, his second longball at Double-A.

Jesús Báez homered in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at four. It was the third straight game in which he has gone deep. He's the second Cardinal to complete that feat this season (Won-Bin Cho). He would also homer in the tenth inning, his second of the game.

Tyler Bradt made his first appearance for Springfield since April 5 after an injury sidelined him. He tossed a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk.

Dakota Harris tied the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the tenth.

Rainiel Rodriguez singled up the box to secure the win for the Cardinals.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, July 2 vs Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 PM

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RHP Chen-Wei Lin (2-3, 4.11) vs LHP Nico Telache (4-4, 3.82)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Ozarks CW (Local)







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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