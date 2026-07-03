Drillers Rally in Ninth to Stun Wind Surge 11-7

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-8) surrendered five runs in the ninth inning and fell 11-7 to the Tulsa Drillers (6-3) on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park despite hitting five home runs.

Andrew Cossetti paced the Wichita offense, launching two home runs while driving in three runs and collecting his third homer over the past two games. Billy Amick also went deep, hitting his team-leading 18th home run of the season in a two-RBI performance. Jorel Ortega and Jose Salas each added solo home runs in the loss.

On the mound, the Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, marking the 30th time this season Wichita has recorded double-digit strikeouts. Preston Johnson tossed a season-high five innings in his start, while Ruddy Gomez recorded his fourth scoreless relief appearance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Drillers struck first in the top of the first inning, stringing together three consecutive hits capped by a two-run triple. Tulsa later added a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game with a pair of home runs. Cossetti led off the scoring with a solo homer before Amick launched a two-run shot, his team-leading 18th of the season, to even the score at 3-3.

Cossetti stayed hot in the second inning, crushing his second home run of the game, a two-run blast that gave Wichita a 5-3 lead.

Salas continued the home run barrage in the third, belting a solo shot to straightaway center field for his seventh homer of the season and Wichita's fourth long ball of the night.

Tulsa trimmed the deficit in the fourth with a solo home run, cutting the lead to 6-4.

After two scoreless innings, Ortega added Wichita's fifth home run of the game with a solo blast in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-4.

The Drillers scored twice in the eighth, using a pair of doubles and a single to trim the deficit to one run.

Tulsa completed the comeback in the ninth. After loading the bases, the Drillers tied the game with an RBI single before breaking it open with a grand slam to take an 11-7 lead.

The Wind Surge were unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth as Tulsa secured the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge trail the six-game series, 0-3.

- Wichita hit five home runs in the loss.

- The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, the 30th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

- Andrew Cossetti recorded his 12th multi-hit game and second multi-home run game of the season.

- Cossetti has hit three home runs over his last two games and has homered in back-to-back contests.

- Cossetti recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

- Marek Houston has recorded hits in seven of his first eight Double-A games.

- Billy Amick hit his 18th home run of the season and recorded his 19th multi-RBI game.

- Jorel Ortega hit his fourth home run of the season.

- Jose Salas hit his seventh home run of the season.

- Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

- Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to six games with a pinch-hit appearance.

- RHP Preston Johnson set a season high with five innings pitched.

- RHP Ruddy Gomez recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

- RHP Nick Mikolajchak activated from the Development List.

- RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto promoted to Triple-A St. Paul.

- RHP Jose Olivares placed on the 7-day Injured List.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - The Wind Surge hit five home runs in tonight's game.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Games can be heard on ESPN Radio 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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