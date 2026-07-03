Frisco Beaten by Midland in Bullpen Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - In a bullpen game, the Frisco RoughRiders were beaten 10-4 by the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night at Riders Field.

Midland (7-2, 39-38) scored twice against Joey Danielson (1-1) on three straight hits to begin the ballgame. The RockHounds scored three more times in the third inning and led 6-3 after the fourth. Corey Avant (2-5) held Frisco (4-5, 43-34) scoreless across six innings of one-hit ball.

In the seventh, Keith Jones II plated a run with an RBI single and Marcus Lee Sang drove in two with a triple in the eighth inning. Lee Sang scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4, but Midland responded with four runs in the top of the ninth.

Jared Johnson retired Frisco in order to stamp his first save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Frisco used six pitchers: Danielson, Bryan Magdaleno, Anthony Susac, Janser Lara, Josh Trentadue and Cole Stasio.

Lara fired 2.1 perfect innings, retiring all seven batters he faced.

On Friday, Frisco will throw LHP Dalton Pence (2-2, 2.95) against RHP Jack Finley (0-0, 3.05) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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