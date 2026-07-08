Perich, Curry Stun Hooks in Series Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came from behind to beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-2 on Tuesday night from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (7-6, 46-35) fell behind early 2-0 in the first inning, after Corpus Christi (7-6, 39-43) first baseman Will Bush bashed a two-run home run against Aidan Curry.

That was the only blemish against Curry, who tied a career high with 12 strikeouts over his 6.0 innings, allowing the two runs on three hits with two walks.

In the top of the second, Marcus Lee Sang struck back with a solo blast, his 10th of the season, to cut the deficit to 2-1 and Rafe Perich crushed a two-run home run down the left field line to put the Riders in front 3-2 against Nic Swanson (2-8).

Josh Trentadue (3-2) finished out the last 3.0 innings, striking out six and allowing just one baserunner.

Notes to Know:

All five combined runs were scored on home runs.

The RoughRiders are now 7-3 in Corpus Christi.

Frisco pitching struck out 18 Hooks, tying the franchise record for their most in a nine-inning game and coming within one of the franchise record of 19.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th. LHP Blake Townsend (3-4, 5.37) takes the ball for Frisco against RHP Bryce Mayer (2-2, 3.56).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.