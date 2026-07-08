Travs Work Extras for Opening Win in Amarillo

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - An eight run explosion in the 10th inning carried the Arkansas Travelers to an 11-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night. Charlie Pagliarini, Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Jared Sundstrom all drove in multiple runs in the extra frame. Pagliarini notched three extra base hits on the night, including his 16th homer of the season and drove in four. Sundstrom drove in five runs, all in the final two frames. Fitz-Gerald had a multi-hit game including his 20th home run this year. Nico Tellache delivered a quality start of six innings while allowing just two runs. Jimmy Kingsbury was the winning pitcher after retiring all four hitters he faced.

Moments That Mattered

* With the Travs down a run, Blake Rambusch walked to open the ninth. He then stole second and third base before coming home on a sacrifice fly by Sundstrom.

* Arkansas jumped out in the 10th, taking the lead on a two-run double by Pagliarini. Fitz-Gerald added a two-run blast and Sundstrom capped the scoring with a grand slam.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 1-4, run, SF, HR, 5 RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, HR

News and Notes

* Sundstrom's five RBI are a career high.

* The 11 walks drawn by the Travs were the second most in a game this year.

* Rambusch stole three bases, tying a Travs season high.

* Rambusch and Hogan Windish rejoined the club from Triple-A Tacoma before the game. INF Michael Arroyo and OF Lazaro Montes were promoted to Tacoma by the Seattle Mariners.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Abdiel Mendoza (4-2, 6.32) starting for Arkansas against lefty Avery Short (3-2, 3.82). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

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