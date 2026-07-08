Wind Surge Cruise Past Naturals 12-1

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-10) erupted for a season-high 18 hits in a 12-1 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-10) on Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park. Wichita received four-RBI performances from Marek Houston and Double-A debutant Caden Kendle while six different batters recorded multi-hit games.

Houston led the offensive outburst with three hits, including his first Double-A home run on the first pitch of the game. Kendle impressed in his Double-A debut, collecting two hits and four RBIs, highlighted by a three-run homer. Billy Amick added a season-high four hits, while Garrett Spain, Kyle DeBarge and Quinn McDaniel each recorded multi-hit performances in the win.

On the mound, Preston Johnson had a strong start allowing one run over four innings while striking out four. The Wichita bullpen combined for five scoreless innings as Darren Bowen, Nick Mikolajchak, Jacob Webb and Kyle Bischoff each turned in scoreless relief appearances.

THE RUNDOWN

Houston wasted no time getting the Wind Surge on the board, launching the first pitch of the bottom of the first over the berm in left field for his first Double-A home run.

Northwest Arkansas answered in the top of the second. A leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 1-1, but Wichita responded immediately with three runs in the bottom half. Quinn McDaniel delivered an RBI double, Houston added an RBI single and another run scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Wind Surge a 4-1 lead.

Johnson settled in after the second inning, throwing efficiently through four innings. The right-hander threw just 10 pitches all strikes, in the first inning and struck out three through his first three frames.

The Wind Surge broke the game open in the third. Kendle crushed a three-run home run for his first Double-A hit, and Houston followed later in the inning with a two-run triple, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Wichita carried a 9-1 lead after three innings.

Johnson finished his night after four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.

Wichita added three more runs in the sixth. Brandon Winokur opened the inning with a triple for his first Double-A hit and later scored on a sacrifice fly. DeBarge followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 12-1.

After consecutive scoreless innings from the bullpen, Bischoff retired the side in the ninth to secure the Wind Surge victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded their 14th double-digit hit game of the season and established a season high with 18 hits.

Marek Houston extended his hitting streak to seven games and hit his first Double-A home run.

Houston recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season and set a Double-A career high with four RBIs.

Houston has recorded a hit in 11 of his first 12 Double-A games and matched his Double-A high with three hits.

Brandon Winokur made his Double-A debut and collected his first Double-A hit with a triple.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to seven games and recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

Amick matched his Double-A career high with four hits.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 10 games and recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Spain has recorded multi-hit performances in back-to-back games.

Kyle DeBarge recorded his 15th multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

DeBarge stole his 20th base of the season.

Caden Kendle made his Double-A debut and hit his first Double-A home run.

Kendle recorded his first Double-A multi-hit game and drove in four runs.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to 17 games and recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Preston Johnson allowed one run over four innings while striking out four.

RHP Darren Bowen recorded his 12th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Nick Mikolajchak logged his second scoreless appearance of the season.

LHP Jacob Webb recorded his first scoreless appearance with Wichita.

RHP Kyle Bischoff logged his 13th scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Zach Vennaro placed on the 7-day Injured List.

INF Jose Salas assigned to High-A Cedar Rapids.

OF Caden Kendle promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids.

OF Brandon Winokur promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids.

OF Caleb Roberts activated from the 7-day Injured List.

STAT OF THE DAY

18 - The Wind Surge recorded their 14th double-digit hit game of the season and set a season-high with 18 hits.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game two of a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

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