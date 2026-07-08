Springfield Surrenders Walk-Off Hit to Tulsa in Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Travis Honeyman and Dakota Harris each hit solo homers, but the Tulsa Drillers walked off the Cardinals, 4-3, in the series-opener at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night.

Honeyman hit the first pitch of the game an estimated 456 feet for his seventh home run of the season. Harris' solo blast followed in the third to put Springfield up 2-0.

Starter Braden Davis allowed one run over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Davis left the game in line to win, but the Springfield's bullpen allowed three runs over the final three innings including the game-winner on a base-hit by Kendall George.

W: Crowell (7-4)

L: Bradt (1-1)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals and Drillers are now tied atop the second half North Division standings after Tuesday's result.

- Cardinals pitching combined to walk eight Tulsa hitters and also hit a batter. Cardinals hitters drew just one walk in the game and struck out 14 times.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (9-4, 40-41) at Tulsa (9-4, 55-27)

- RHP Aita vs. LHP Serwinowski

- Wednesday, July 8, 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

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