Nezuh K's 11, Riders Rally for Series Opening Win

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Rafe Perich's two-run home run in the eighth inning Tuesday night powered the RoughRiders to a 3-2 win over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

Jackson Nezuh turned in another exceptional start for the Hooks, striking out 11 against five hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. Nezuh, who achieved his career-high for strikeouts, is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA over his last three starts, racking up 25 Ks in 17.1 innings during this stretch.

Will Bush gave the Hooks an early lead with a two-run home run to left in the first. The opposite-field blast was Bush's ninth of the season and his fifth round-tripper in a span of 11 games.

Frisco starter Aidan Curray, who struck out 11 in his start vs. Midland last week, breezed 12 on the night, limiting the Hooks to three baserunners past the first. Curray finished his six-inning outing with 10 consecutive outs.

Perich, who was a triple shy of the cycle, went deep against Nic Swanson in the eighth to put the visitors up for good.

Railin Perez and Amilcar Chirinos both pitched scoreless ball out of the Corpus Christi bullpen. Perez struck out two in 1.2 innings and Chirinos fanned a pair in a 1-2-3 ninth.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

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