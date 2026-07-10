Amarillo Stuns Arkansas in 10

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Druw Jones delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th inning and Amarillo toppled Arkansas, 4-3 on Thursday night. The Travs led by three in the sixth inning before the Sod Poodles tied the score and the game eventually went to extra innings. Arkansas collected nine hits and 10 walks but stranded 15 runners on base including 10 in scoring position. Blake Rambusch was on base in all five of his plate appearances with two hits and three walks. Nick Raposo also had a two hit game. J.T. Arruda reached base four times and stole three bases. Starter Michael Morales worked 5.1 innings and settled for no decision. Brock Moore threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo had the winning run at third base with one out in 9th inning but Moore struck out consecutive hitters to force extra innings.

* Arkansas had the go-ahead run at 3rd base with one out in the top of the 10th but a strikeout and a groundout prevented the Travs from taking the lead.

* Leading off the bottom of the 10th, Jones failed on two bunt attempts the lined and 0-2 pitch to left-center driving in the winning run.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Blake Rambusch: 2-2, 3 BB, RBI, SB

* SS J.T. Arruda: 1-2, 3 BB, 3 SB

* RHP Brock Moore: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arruda's three steals match a Travs single game season high.

* The 15 runners left on base were a season high.

* Three of the last eight games on the road trip have gone to extra innings.

The series continues on Friday night with RH Ryan Hawks (4-3, 4.91) starting for Arkansas against RH Daniel Eagen (2-7, 5.79). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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