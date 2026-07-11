Cardinals Can't Fend off Drillers Friday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals held a 5-2 lead but couldn't hold the advantage as the Tulsa Drillers rallied for five unanswered runs late to take a 3-1 series lead thanks to a 7-5 win on Friday night.

W: Evan Shaw (2-1)

L: Andrew Schultz (3-1)

SV: Antonio Knowles (2)

NOTES:

Jurrangelo Cijntje tossed six innings of two run ball, settling down and striking out eight. He was in line for the win once he exited the game.

Deniel Ortiz brough home a pair with a two-run single in the third inning, his seventh and eighth RBIs of the year. Rainiel Rodriguez launched his eighth Double-A home run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Cardinals will need to win on Saturday and Sunday to earn a series split against Tulsa before the All-Star break begin on Monday.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, July 11 at Tulsa Drillers, 7:00 PM

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (0-1, 15.43) vs RHP Peter Huebeck (0-2, 9.16)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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