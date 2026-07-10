Sod Poodles Outlast Travs in Extras for 4-3 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-8, 43-40) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (7-8, 48-36), 4-3, in 10 innings on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. Amarillo broke through on offense in the bottom of the sixth, and the bullpen bent but did not break before Druw Jones drove in the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Command eluded Soddies starter Junior Sanchez in his first trip to the mound, as his third and final walk of the first inning loaded the bases with two outs. Demetrio Crisantes made a diving stop on a Blake Rambusch hit up the middle to hold the Arkansas right fielder to just an RBI single before Sanchez sat down Jared Sundstrom on strikes to retire the side.

Sanchez worked out of trouble in his next two frames and was pulled following a two-out hit in the top of the fifth inning. Roman Angelo experienced those same first-inning jitters as his starting pitcher and walked the first two batters faced before allowing the second Travs run of the night to score on a wild pitch.

Angelo was still struggling a bit to locate the strike zone in his second inning of work, with another wild pitch moving Nick Raposo into scoring position after his leadoff single. The Arkansas backstop would later come in to score on a two-out RBI knock off the bat of Hunter Fitz-Gerald to give the Travs a 3-0 lead.

However, the Sod Poodles third time facing Arkansas starter Michael Morales proved fruitful, as they pieced together three base hits to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth and force the Travelers to go to their bullpen. Ty Cummings was the first man out, who struggled to throw the ball over the plate as Amarillo did not need the ball to leave the infield to plate two more in the frame.

With runners on the corners, Jones beat out shortstop J.T. Arruda's flip to second base on a fielder's choice to help extend the inning, as Charlie Pagliarini was shifted for the left-handed batter Gavin Conticello to pull. Now within a run, a pair of wild pitches during Alberto Barriga 's at-bat allowed Jones to move over and in to touch home as the tying run.

In the late stages of the game, two Travs relievers combined for a scoreless seventh and eighth while Sandro Santana did the same for Amarillo. Both teams had their chances in the ninth, manufacturing runners in scoring position before Blake Cederlind and Brock Moore induced huge swinging strikeouts when their teams needed it most.

Carlos Rey was tasked with the top of the tenth and managed to hold Arkansas off the board - even after a successful double steal with one out - by fanning Connor Charping and fielding his position for the final two outs. Needing just one run in the home half of the tenth, Jones sent a hanging offspeed offering from Charlie Beilenson over the head of Bill Knight in left field for the walk-off hit.

POSTGAME NOTES

LUIS YOURSELF: Jansel Luis continued his recent hot streak at the dish by drawing two walks, scoring two runs, and extending his team lead in stolen bases by swiping his 19th bag of the season...since June 30, he is batting .367 (11x30) with 4 XBH, 7 RBI, and a 1.139 OPS.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Druw Jones'walk-off hit in the bottom of the tenth inning secured the ninth win in extra inning games for the Sod Poodles this season to extend their lead over the rest of Double-A...Amarillo had already secured its highest win total in one season in franchise history when going to extras, with the previous record of seven victories having been set in 2022.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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