Birds Bats Come Alive in 12-6 Win over Drillers

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Cardinals mashed nine extra-base hits in a 12-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Springfield scored six runs in the second inning beginning with a Tre Richardson III three-run home run. They added three more runs in the third inning.

Won-Bin Cho blasted two home runs and Jesus Baez hit a solo shot.

Chen-Wei Lin allowed three runs over 5.1 innings to pick up the win.

W: Lin (3-3)

L: Martin (4-3)

NOTES:

- Cho has now hit nine home runs in 12 games since joining Springfield. He has 12 total hits in that time. Tonight marked his second multi-homer game.

- Every Springfield player recorded a hit in tonight's game.

- Springfield and Tulsa are now tied atop the 2nd-half North Division standings.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (10-5, 41-42) at Tulsa (10-5, 56-28)

- SHP Cijntje vs. TBA

- Friday, July 9, 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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