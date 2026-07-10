Birds Bats Come Alive in 12-6 Win over Drillers
Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - The Cardinals mashed nine extra-base hits in a 12-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
Springfield scored six runs in the second inning beginning with a Tre Richardson III three-run home run. They added three more runs in the third inning.
Won-Bin Cho blasted two home runs and Jesus Baez hit a solo shot.
Chen-Wei Lin allowed three runs over 5.1 innings to pick up the win.
W: Lin (3-3)
L: Martin (4-3)
NOTES:
- Cho has now hit nine home runs in 12 games since joining Springfield. He has 12 total hits in that time. Tonight marked his second multi-homer game.
- Every Springfield player recorded a hit in tonight's game.
- Springfield and Tulsa are now tied atop the 2nd-half North Division standings.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (10-5, 41-42) at Tulsa (10-5, 56-28)
- SHP Cijntje vs. TBA
- Friday, July 9, 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Amarillo Stuns Arkansas in 10 - Arkansas Travelers
- Sod Poodles Outlast Travs in Extras for 4-3 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Naturals Defeat Wind Surge 13-6 Behind Early Offensive Surge - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tulsa Falls to Springfield 12-6 - Tulsa Drillers
- Birds Bats Come Alive in 12-6 Win over Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Birds Bats Come Alive in 12-6 Win over Drillers
- Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa
- Springfield Surrenders Walk-Off Hit to Tulsa in Opener
- Cardinals Fall in Finale against Arkansas
- Cijntje Dominant, Springfield Outduels Arkansas on Fourth