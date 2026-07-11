Poodles Pop Travs on Friday Night

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers suffered a third consecutive defeat, falling 8-3 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night. After the Travs had a pair of one run leads early, the Sod Poodles grabbed control in the middle innings. Amarillo hit four home runs to just one for Arkansas. Blake Rambusch led the Travs with two hits and two stolen bases. Junior Franco hit two homers for Amarillo as part of a three-hit game.

Moments That Mattered

* Charlie Pagliarini put the Travs up early with a first inning home run.

* Franco hit the first of his two homers to spark a three-run third for the Sod Poodles as they took the lead for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Blake Rambusch: 2-4, run, 2 SB

* RHP Tyler Cleveland: IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Rambusch has six hits and six walks since rejoining Arkansas at the start of the week.

* The Travs offense did not draw a walk.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Adam Leverett (3-3, 4.52) starting for Arkansas against RH Billy Corcoran (1-0, 7.07). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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