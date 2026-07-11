Frisco Offense Tamped Down by Hooks in Defeat

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-1 on Friday night from Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (8-8, 39-46) jumped out in front in the third inning against Frisco (9-7, 48-36) starter Ben Anderson (0-3) on an RBI groundout to lead 1-0.

Tyler Whitaker then homered in the fifth and Joseph Sullivan lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth to push the lead to 3-0. The Hooks then exploded for three runs in the eighth inning to extend the advantage to 6-0.

The Riders found the scoreboard in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Corey Joyce but fell, 6-1.

James Hicks (4-8) took the win for the Hooks, allowing just one hit over 5.0 shutout innings.

Notes to Know:

Both Cole Stasio and Janser Lara threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Riders.

The RoughRiders are now 9-4 in Corpus Christi.

After leading all of Minor League Baseball with 118 strikeouts on the mound in their last nine games, the Riders struck out just one batter on the night. It marked just the 23rd time in recorded franchise history (since 2005) that Frisco had struck out just one batter and the first since August 31st, 2019, at Northwest Arkansas.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game five of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th. LHP Dylan MacLean (6-1, 4.50) takes the ball for Frisco against LHP Trey Dombroski (2-3, 4.33).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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