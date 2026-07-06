Travelers Announce Second Half Promotional Schedule for 2026

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers are ready to kick off the second half of the 2026 season with a packed promotional schedule at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. It all begins Friday, July 17, with Re-Opening Night, a celebration marking the unofficial start of the second half after an extended road trip and All-Star break. Fans can expect Opening Day-style festivities, new food offerings, a post-game fireworks show, and plenty of surprises as the Travs "reopen" the 2026 campaign.

The second half schedule features the return of fan-favorite promotions, brand-new theme nights, collectible giveaways, and weekly experiences designed to make every visit to Dickey-Stephens Park unique. Tickets and information can be found at Travs.com/Promotions.

Featured Promotions

Clunker Car Night returns for the first time since 2021, bringing back one of the club's most-requested promotions presented by McLarty Auto Group. On Saturday, August 8, eight lucky fans will (hopefully) drive away in a new-to-them vehicle following one of the most unforgettable nights of the season.

Star Wars Night comes to Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday, July 18, with themed entertainment and a special ticket package. The Travs will wear jerseys inspired by Darth Maul, which will be auctioned online following the game. Fans are also encouraged to attend the game in costume, regardless of which side of the Force you fall.

Christmas in July returns July 24-25, with two nights of holiday music, decorations, and fun at the ballpark. On Friday night, Santa Claus will come to town, offering an opportunity to capture a Christmas card photo a few months early. Saturday will feature a "Who Are You Taking Home for Christmas?" edition of the Travelers' popular Singles Night series. Both games will culminate with a festive post-game Drone Show presented by CHI St. Vincent.

Video Game Night comes to Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday, August 7, with Sonic the Hedgehog making a special appearance. The night will also feature themed on-field games and a Fireworks Friday show set to music celebrating some arcade and console classics.

Harry Potter Night takes over for the first time on Saturday, August 22, with specialty jerseys worn on the field and magical fun throughout the game. The first 900 fans in attendance will receive a randomly-selected Hogwarts House Hat, representing either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff. Aspiring wizards will be able to pre-purchase a specialty ticket package and choose their Hogwarts House Hat, while supplies last.

$1.25 Night debuts on Tuesday, August 4, with select hot dogs, beer and soft drinks for $1.25 each in honor of the Travs' anniversary season.

Giveaways & Community Nights

Throughout July, families can cool off with free access to Otey's Splash Pad thanks to First Security Bank.

Kid's Takeover Day on Sunday, July 19, puts kids in charge of the ballpark with kid PA announcers, kid-themed games, free face painting, and $2 General Admission for kids 12 and under available at the WinChoice Box Office.

Fans can take home an Otey Bobblehead on Thursday, July 23, presented by Dr Pepper.

The Travelers will celebrate educators from across the state during Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 22, presented by the Arkansas Department of Education. Local educators will receive $3 off select tickets by presenting a valid Teacher ID at a WinChoice Box Office window.

Dog Days will return September 1-2, presented by Hollywood Feed, giving fans one more chance to enjoy a game with their four-legged friends.

On Saturday, September 5, the Travs will honor the club's first Black player with a Dick Allen Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust.

Weekly Promotions & Ballpark Experiences

Remaining Tuesday home games will feature Brews & Tunes in the Beer Garden, with live music from local bands starting at 5:05 PM.

Walkaholic Wednesdays make their debut on July 22, encouraging fans to get moving before first pitch. Fans who purchase a special $5 General Admission ticket will get early access to the ballpark, and the "Walkaholic" who logs the most steps before the 6th inning will receive a special prize. Walkaholics will also receive discounts on salads and rice bowls at Diamantes Cantina during the game.

July 26 will be Sizzle Sunday at DSP, featuring the 100 Degree Guarantee. If the official first-pitch temperature reaches 100 degrees, every fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to a future Travelers game.

Two long-time staples remain on the docket for the second half of the season. On $3 Thursdays, fans can get General Admission tickets at the WinChoice Box Office and select food and beverage items for just $3 each. Plus, nothing says summer like Fireworks Fridays, with explosive post-game shows following every Friday home game except July 24.

Whether you're visiting for the first time or returning for your favorite tradition, the second half schedule offers something for every Travelers fan. Single-game tickets, specialty ticket packages and additional promotional information are available now at Travs.com/Promotions.

The Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. Founded in 1901, the club celebrates 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026

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