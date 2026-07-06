Homestand Highlights: July 7-12 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - After a busy month of June, July will pack just as much of a punch when the Amarillo Sod Poodles open a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) on Tuesday, July 7. The Soddies and Travs will have no reason to not give it their all on the field as the series is the last before four scheduled off days that coincide with the MLB All-Star Break.

The Sod Poodles are celebrating Christmas In July on the 10th of the month, and as part of the festivities, are wearing specialty Christmas jerseys. In addition, Santa Claus will be on the concourse to greet everyone on the nice list when gates open until the end of the second inning before heading back to the North Pole. Thanks to Country Auto Group, fans 18 and older can enter to win a free pre-owned car that they can drive away with that night. On Saturday, HODGETOWN will transform from a winter wonderland to a tropical paradise, and the Soddies are fitting the occasion of Luau Night by sporting Moana jerseys for Saturday's game. Both nights will feature themed postgame firework displays.

Looking festive on both theme nights won't be reserved for just the players as the specialty Christmas and Moana jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off. On Friday, select Christmas jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with fans able to bid on the game-worn and signed items behind home plate on the concourse at HODGETOWN until the end of the night. The remainder of the game-worn and autographed jerseys will be auctioned off online with proceeds benefiting Storybridge.

Additionally, select game-worn Moana jerseys will be auctioned off LIVE AFTER THE GAME while the remainder of the jerseys will be posted for auction online with proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network. The live portion of the auction will take place in the Fairly Group Club Level IMMEDIATELY following the game. Fans can bid on both of the homestand's specialty jerseys ONLINE until the auctions close at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Even if you're unable to secure a jersey in Saturday's auction, Reed Beverage will outfit the first 1,200 fans ages 18+ through the gates for Luau Night with a Hawaiian Shirt. That's not the only giveaway of the weekend as Sunday concludes the homestand with a patriotic RUCKUS Bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,200 fans ages 13+ through the HODGETOWN gates, presented by The OccuNet Company.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Arkansas Travelers are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, JULY 7

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

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$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Steam Team

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$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, JULY 9

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

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Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

FRIDAY, JULY 10

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Christmas In July presented by Country Auto Group

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Santa Claus will make an appearance at HODGETOWN from the time the gates open until the second inning! -

One lucky fan will receive a free pre-owned car courtesy of Country Auto Group (must be present to win)

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Country Auto Group

Fireworks Theme - Christmas

Specialty Jersey Game | Christmas

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IN-GAME JERSEY AUCTION. On the concourse behind home plate, fans can bid on select game-worn and autographed jerseys with the auction closing at the END OF THE GAME on Friday night. All remaining jerseys will be available for auction online until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 -

Proceeds will benefit Storybridge

SATURDAY, JULY 11

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Luau Night presented by Reed Beverage

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Experience a tropical evening of fun at HODGETOWN!

Game Highlights (2) | Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Reed Beverage

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Be among the first 1,200 fans (18+) inside the ballpark to receive a Soddies-themed Hawaiian shirt! -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket

Game Highlights (3) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Reed Beverage

Fireworks Theme - Tropical/Summer

Specialty Jersey Game | Moana

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POSTGAME JERSEY AUCTION. In the Fairly Group Club Level after the game, fans can bid on select game-worn and autographed jerseys in a LIVE AUCTION. All remaining jerseys will be available for auction online until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 -

Proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network

SUNDAY, JULY 12

First Pitch | 1:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 11:30 a.m.

All gates open | 12:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | RUCKUS USA 250 Bobblehead Giveaway presented by The OccuNet Company

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Be among the first 1,200 fans (13+) through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind giveaway! -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket

Game Highlights (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders

Game Highlights (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)







Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026

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