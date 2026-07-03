Late Rally Falls Short on Thursday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - After falling behind big early, Arkansas made a big push but eventually succumbed to Springfield, 10-8 on Thursday night. The Travs trailed by eight runs after three innings and had yet to put a runner on base. They were able to fight back though and put the tying run on base in the eighth inning and had the tying run at-bat twice in the ninth inning. Michael Arroyo notched a three-hit game, Hunter Fitz-Gerald had two hits and drove in three and Lazaro Montes cracked a three-run home run. Tyler Cleveleand and Ty Cummings each spun a pair of scoreless innings in relief for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield scored seven times in the second inning highlighted by a grand slam from Tre Richardson.

* Fitz-Gerald ripped a three-run double cutting the deficit to two in the eighth inning. After a wild pitch and a walk, Caleb Cali came up as the potential go-ahead run but was called out on strikes.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Michael Arroyo: 3-5, run, RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, run, 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Ty Cummings: 2 IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas lost for the first time this season in 21 games when Montes has homered.

* Fitz-Gerald recorded his team leading 24th multi-hit game of the year. Arroyo is second with 18, including this game.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (8-0, 1.22) starting for Arkansas against LH Liam Doyle (1-5, 5.82). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2026

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