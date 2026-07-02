10th Inning Rally Gives Cards Win over Travs

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Two different four run leads did not last for Arkansas as Springfield came back to beat the Travs, 9-8 in 10 innings. The Cardinals put up five runs in the bottom of the 10th to walk off with the victory. Rainiel Rodriguez delivered the game-winning hit. Arkansas led by four going to the last of the sixth inning and again by four going to the bottom of the 10th. Michael Arroyo led the Travs offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored four runs in the top of the 10th without a hit thanks to a combination of four walks and two hit batters. All the runs scored with two out.

* Springfield was sparked in the bottom of the 10th by Jesus Baez's second home run of the game. Then after a strikeout, six straight hitters reached capped by the walk-off hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 2.1 IP, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs fell to 2-5 in extra inning games.

* Arkansas went just 1-for-11 when hitting with runners in scoring position.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (4-4, 3.82) starting for Arkansas against RH Chen-Wei Lin (2-3, 4.11). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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