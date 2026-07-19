Travs Outdueled by Wind Surge

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - An early five-run deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the Arkansas Travelers as they were defeated, 6-5 by the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. The Travs bullpen combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball to allow for the comeback opportunity. Adam Smith pitched 2.1 perfect frames to lead the charge. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Hogan Windish each had a pair of hits including a double. Arkansas scored a run in each of the final two innings but the game ended with the tying run at second base.

Moments That Mattered

* After scoring in the first, Wichita had their first six batters of the second inning reach and they scored four more to push their lead out to five.

* The Travs loaded the bases with none out in the eighth down by three. A sacrifice fly brought in one but another runner was out trying to move up on the throw in.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hogan Windish: 2-4, 2B

* RF Blake Rambusch: 1-2, BB, run, SF, RBI, SB

* RHP Adam Smith: 2.1 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Rambusch extended his hitting streak to eight.

* It was Star Wars Night and the Travs wore Darth Maul inspired jerseys.

The series concludes on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (3-3, 4.40) starting for Arkansas against RH Preston Johnson (0-3, 4.32). It is Kids Takeover Day, a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and there is Baseball Bingo.. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

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