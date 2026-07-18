Emiliano Teodo Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders RHP Emiliano Teodo made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 17th in their game against the Atlanta Braves. He is the eighth player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Advondale Dealerships.

Teodo, 25, struck out MLB All-Star Matt Olson for his first big league strikeout and tossed 1.2 innings in relief against Atlanta. He fired seven pitches at or above 100 miles per hour, taking the Texas team lead for triple-digit pitches in the entire 2026 season over Jacob deGrom.

The Barahona, Dominican Republic native owned a 3.76 ERA across 35 relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock before his call-up and posted 52 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. Teodo made his Triple-A debut in 2025 with 14 appearances for the Express.

Teodo pitched for Frisco in both 2024 and 2025, operating as a full-time starter in his first Double-A season with the RoughRiders. In 2024, the righty made 19 starts with a dazzling 1.98 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 86.1 innings, earning the start for the American League in 2024's MLB Futures Game and a Double-A All-Star nod from Baseball America.

With Teodo's debut Friday, there have now been 233 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues. Ortiz joins Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray, Robbie Ahlstrom, Mitch Bratt, Cam Cauley, Winston Santos and Abimelec Ortiz in 2026.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

Emiliano Teodo Makes MLB Debut with Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders

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