RoughRiders, Baylor Scott & White Health Add Mother's Room at Riders Field

Published on July 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are proud to announce the addition of a brand-new Mother's Room sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health.

"Every family deserves to feel supported wherever life takes them- including at the ballpark. At Baylor Scott & White Health, we're honored to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders to provide a dedicated Mother's Room that offers comfort, privacy, and convenience for nursing mothers" Wes Tidwell, President, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, said. "It's a simple but meaningful way we can help families create lasting memories together while reinforcing our commitment to empower the communities we serve to live well."

The Mother's Room, located on the outfield concourse beyond center field, provides a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers. The air-conditioned room features cozy gliders for feeding, a changing station and complimentary diapers and baby wipes to help make every visit as convenient as possible.

"Family is at the heart of the ballpark experience, and we're proud to partner with Baylor Scott & White to introduce a dedicated Mothers Room at Riders Field," said Scott Burchett, Frisco RoughRiders President and General Manager. "This private, comfortable, air-conditioned space ensures mothers have a place to care for their little ones while remaining part of all the excitement that comes with a RoughRiders game."

The Mother's Room sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health is available for every RoughRiders home game and event.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 16, 2026

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