Missions Unable to Brew Comeback in 5-2 Loss

Published on July 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A long Saturday night deadlock in which starters controlled the tempo between the Corpus Christi Hooks (10-10) and the San Antonio Missions (10-10) broke open off consecutive RBI doubles from Cameron Sisneros and Tyler Whitaker in the top of the seventh frame. The Hooks continued to rally against the Missions in the late stages with a Walker Janek two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Missions watched the contest slip away in their 5-0 loss to Corpus Christi.

Ian Koenig and Bryce Mayer each delivered shutout performances, combining for 13 strikeouts throughout the contest. After the opening frame, Koenig set down the Hooks order for four successive 1-2-3 innings that included four strikeouts. Mayer on the other hand produced a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the third stanza and struck out two Missions batters in a row in the fourth and fifth innings.

Relievers Nolan DeVos and Clay Edmondson looked to follow the impressive showings at the mound, but it was a tale of two stories as DeVos had three putouts in the bottom of the sixth inning and Edmondson ran into a troubling seventh inning after surrendering a walk and a single. Harry Gustin looked to get the Missions out of the jam but was unable to after the back-to-back doubles gave the Hooks a 3-0 lead.

Janek's blast quieted the vibrant Missions crowd to extend the Hooks lead to 5-0. DeVos continued to roll with two more K's in his next turn but ran into some offense that the Missions brewed for a potential comeback in the eighth.

After a Kai Roberts single, Jake Cunningham delivered an RBI single to give The Wolff and the Missions some life. Braedon Karpathios made it three base knocks in a row on DeVos and Luis Verdugo was given a free pass as the Missions loaded the bases with two away. A wild pitch sent Cunningham across home for a score, but an Albert Fabian flyout put the rally on ice as the Missions cut into the Hooks lead 5-2.

Francisco Acuña started off the ninth inning with a walk and Ethan Salas followed up with a pinch-hitting opportunity, but the late game hopes fell short after Salas flew out and a strikeout and a lineout followed to close out the Missions 5-2 defeat.

Up Next: The Missions and Hooks conclude their three-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. It is MissionsCon! Come early for loads of fun The fun continues after the final out! Kids are invited onto the field to run the bases following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 18, 2026

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