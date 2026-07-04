Travs Nipped by Pair of Long Balls on Friday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Two solo home runs were enough as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 2-1 on Friday night. All three runs in the game were the direct result of homers. Kade Anderson suffered his first loss of the season after giving up two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out nine. The Travs posted only two hits after the first inning. Springfield's bullpen threw four scoreless innings with Edwin Nunez getting the win and Andrew Schulz collecting the save.

Moments That Mattered

* Michael Arroyo put the Travs up early with a solo blast in the opening inning.

* Springfield tied the game and then took the lead with opposite field homers from Won-Bin Cho and Ryan Campos in the fifth and sixth innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 1-3, BB, run, HR, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: L, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 9 K

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The two homers off Anderson matched what he had allowed for the season coming into the game.

* Springfield has hit 13 homers in the first four games of the series.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (2-2, 4.11) starting for Arkansas against SH Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4, 5.66). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.