Roccaforte, Pineda & Brown Homer in 8-3 Win Friday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte, Jack Pineda and Canyon Brown homered in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-7, 32-45) 8-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (5-5, 36-43) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Hooks on Independence Day, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT. Saturday's game is already sold out.

After the Hooks scored a run in the first, Roccaforte responded with his fifth leadoff homer of the season. The lefty sent a ball deep to right for his team-leading 16th long ball to tie the game at one. Later in the frame, Pineda sent one to the opposite field for a solo shot of his own. Pineda's fifth homer of 2026 gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead.

Roccaforte and Pineda helped extend the Nats' lead in the second. Roccaforte hit a two-run single and Pineda knocked in a run with a single to make it 5-1, Naturals.

Daniel Vázquez ripped an RBI double to left-center in the fifth, and Brown connected on a two-run homer in the sixth to give Northwest Arkansas an 8-2 advantage. Brown's third homer of the year traveled 406 feet down the left-field line.

Hunter Patteson (3-4) exited after his sixth consecutive start going 5.0 or more innings. The southpaw dealt five innings of two-run ball and struck out three batters.

Corpus Christi scored one in the ninth, but reliever Augusto Mendieta recorded a strikeout and induced a game-ending double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam. The Naturals took the 8-3 victory and beat the Hooks for the second night in a row.

The Naturals face the Hooks in the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 PM CT. Saturday's game is sold out.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2026

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