Pineda Hits Third Homer of Series in Nats' 5-2 Defeat

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Jack Pineda connected on his sixth homer of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-9, 32-47) 5-2 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (7-5, 38-43) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark, dropping the week-long series. The Naturals begin a six-game set in Wichita, Kansas, against the Wind Surge on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT.

The Naturals got the scoring started in the bottom of the third. Carson Roccaforte singled to right field, advanced to second on a ground ball to second and scored after back-to-back wild pitches. The Royals' No. 16 prospect (MLB Pipeline) made it 1-0, a lead Northwest Arkansas held through four frames.

The Hooks scored two in the fifth and starter Steven Zobac's outing came to an end. The Royals' No. 11 prospect surrendered two runs on two hits in 4.1 innings. Zobac didn't issue a walk and struck out a season-high eight batters.

Corpus Christi tacked on three more runs in the eighth, and Pineda teed off in the bottom of the frame. The lefty sent a ball to the opposite field for a solo shot, his third home run of the week. Pineda's sixth long ball of the season cut the deficit to 5-2, which was the final score. The Nats lost four out of six games against the Hooks in the series.

Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2026

Pineda Hits Third Homer of Series in Nats' 5-2 Defeat - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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