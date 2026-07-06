Hooks Baseball, Hader Jerseys, Friday Fireworks, Beach Towels & Pink in the Park at Whataburger Field

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Summer nights are back at Whataburger Field July 7-12 as the Hooks return from a two-week road trip! Josh Hader Global Series Jerseys, Hooks Beach Towels, and Hooks Ladies Wristlet Keychains fill out the giveaway slate with Corpus Christi hosting the Frisco RoughRiders in a week-long series.

Don't miss our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offer on Tuesday night. Use promo code HOOKS4FOR40 and receive four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $40.

Buy one ticket and get one free on Wednesday, July 8 for Whataburger Family Day as the World-Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits make an appearance. Promo code HOOKSBOGO for Whataburger Family Day.

Be at the ballpark on Thursday the 9th for Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket. It's also Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas.

CITGO presents Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jerseys to the first 2,000 fans on July 10. And after the game, fans are treated to the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Join us again early at the park on Saturday with the first 2,000 taking home Hooks Beach Towels, courtesy of the Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Sunday is Pink in the Park, presented by AutoNation, as the first 1,000 ladies receive a Hooks Ladies Wristlet Keychain. The Hooks will sport special Pink in the Park jerseys available for auction July 8-15 at cchooks.com/auction. Proceeds benefit Breast Friends of the CBWF.

The 2:05 tilt on Sunday is also highlighted by H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

L&F Stars Scholarship Fund is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Visit cchooks.com for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, July 7 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World-Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, July 9 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from a designated dog day area. One dog admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12 oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, July 10 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey from CITGO

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Beach Towel from Corpus Christi Medical Center

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 12 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 2:05 pm (gates open 12:35 pm)

- Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation

- First 1,000 ladies receive a Hooks Ladies Wristlet Keychain from AutoNation

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with Dads and youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026

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