Cardinals Fall in Finale against Arkansas

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers 10-2 on Sunday night. They still won the series four games to two.

W: Adam Leverett (3-3)

L: Cooper Hjerpe (0-1)

There he goes again! Won-Bin Cho launches his seventh homer in ten Double-A games! pic.twitter.com/rntobN7iUj - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 6, 2026

NOTES:

Hjerpe went 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K in his Double-A seasonal debut. He last pitched for Springfield on June 2, 2024. He's missed time with elbow issues including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025.

Won-Bin Cho hit his seventh home run in ten games to start his Double-A career. He's homered in three straight.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, July 7 at Tulsa Drillers, 7:00 PM

:LHP Braden Davis vs TBD

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026

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