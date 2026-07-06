Cardinals Fall in Finale against Arkansas
Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers 10-2 on Sunday night. They still won the series four games to two.
W: Adam Leverett (3-3)
L: Cooper Hjerpe (0-1)
There he goes again! Won-Bin Cho launches his seventh homer in ten Double-A games! pic.twitter.com/rntobN7iUj - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 6, 2026
NOTES:
Hjerpe went 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K in his Double-A seasonal debut. He last pitched for Springfield on June 2, 2024. He's missed time with elbow issues including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025.
Won-Bin Cho hit his seventh home run in ten games to start his Double-A career. He's homered in three straight.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, July 7 at Tulsa Drillers, 7:00 PM
:LHP Braden Davis vs TBD
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026
- Cardinals Fall in Finale against Arkansas - Springfield Cardinals
- USA Watch Party at ONEOK Field on Monday - Tulsa Drillers
- Drillers Stumble in Extra Innings, Fall Short in Sweep Attempt - Tulsa Drillers
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