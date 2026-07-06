Hope Honored as Texas League's Player of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers produced their biggest offensive week of the season last week in Wichita, scoring 60 total runs in the six-game series. Outfielder Zyhir Hope was responsible for a lot of the production, and today he was named the Texas League's Player of the Week for the week ending on July 5.

In the six-game series with the Wind Surge, Hope hit .519 (14-27) with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 10 runs scored and 13 runs driven in.

Following his big week, Hope now leads the Texas League with 71 RBI. He is third in the league with 87 hits, sixth in homers with 16 and sixth in runs scored with 53. He is also fifth with a .505 slugging percentage.

His 16 home runs have already established a new individual, career high, while he is just tens runs driven in from setting a new career high in RBI.

Hope is just the second Tulsa batter to win the Texas League's Player of the Week Award this season. He joins fellow outfielder Josue De Paula who received the honor in the final week of May.

The Drillers will open an important six-game home series on Tuesday, July 7 at ONEOK Field against the Springfield Cardinals. The Drillers currently trail the first-place Cardinals by just one game in the Texas League's North Division, second-half standings.







Texas League Stories from July 6, 2026

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