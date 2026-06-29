Won-Bin Cho Walks It off for Springfield

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals walked off the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-6 thanks to a Won-Bin Cho solo home run on Sunday afternoon. Springfield took five of six over their Royals-affiliated rivals.

DECISIONS:

W: Andrew Schultz (2-0)

L: Oscar Rayo (2-3)

NOTES:

RHP Darlin Saladin tossed 3.0 shutout innings in relief of Jurrangelo Cijntje, allowing just one hit while walking two. Michael Watson, Nelfy Ynfante and Andrew Schultz combined for 3.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed.

Jesús Báez hit his second home run of his first Double-A stint. It left the bat at 108 MPH.

Won-Bin Cho's walk-off home run was Springfield's second of the series and third of the season. Cho's came on the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Cardinals trailed 6-3 before scoring four unanswered.

The Cardinals are 5-1 to start the second half.

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Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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