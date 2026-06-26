Thursday, June 25 Springfield Cardinals Game Postponed

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Thursday night's game (June 25) between the Springfield Cardinals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Route 66 Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather with severe storms and potential flooding in the Springfield area. The two teams now have a scheduled single-admission doubleheader on Friday, June 26, beginning at 4:15 PM. Gates open at 3:45 PM. Game two of that doubleheader will begin no earlier than 7:05 PM.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game can find their exchangeable tickets in their My Cardinals Ticket Accounts under June 26. Tickets for Thursday can be exchanged to any other Springfield Cardinals home game in 2026.

Friday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. One ticket will be good for both games. If you originally had tickets for Friday, June 26, your seat will be honored as normal

Our Red and White Cap Giveaway (2,000 fans) on Friday, June 26 will begin when gates open for game one at 3:45 PM, while supplies last. Fans-On-Field Money Music Fireworks, presented by Great Southern Bank are anticipated to follow the conclusion of game two.

The Cardinals are home all the way through Sunday, July 5 with exciting promotions coming for Freedom Week. Tickets are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.







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