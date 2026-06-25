Mitch Bratt Makes MLB Debut with Diamondbacks

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Mitch Bratt made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, June 24th, starting their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the fourth player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Advondale Dealerships, joining Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray and Robby Ahlstrom.

Bratt allowed just two hits and one earned run across 3.0 innings in his start. He earned his first career MLB strikeout against Jordan Walker in the first inning and struck out three total Cardinals.

Bratt pitched in parts of two seasons with Frisco before being traded to Arizona in the deal that sent Merrill Kelly to Texas in 2025's trade deadline. Before the trade, Bratt had a 3.18 ERA across 90.2 innings for the RoughRiders in 2025. The 22-year-old paced all Texas League arms in strikeouts in 2025 with 146 - 104 coming with Frisco. He was honored as a Texas League All-Star at season's end.

Bratt, who was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, was originally drafted by the Rangers with the second pick of the fifth round in the 2021 MLB Draft from Georgia Premier High School.

With Bratt's debut on Wednesday, there have now been 229 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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