Frisco Falls, 4-2, Despite Outhitting Amarillo

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Despite outhitting the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Frisco RoughRiders fell 4-2 on Saturday night from HODGETOWN, dropping their second game of the week.

After two perfect, scoreless innings from Jordan Montgomery on his MLB rehab assignment, Frisco (3-2, 42-31) got the scoring started with a two-run home run off the bat of Corey Joyce in the third inning against Amarillo (2-3, 38-35) starter Junior Sanchez for a 2-0 lead.

The Sod Poodles struck with Montgomery out of the game and scored once against Ben Anderson (0-1) in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Matt O'Neill.

After carrying the 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, Frisco forfeited it when Cristofer Torin and Ben McLaughlin lifted back-to-back solo home runs against Anderson to take a 3-2 lead.

After Amarillo added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Indigo Diaz got Frainyer Chavez to bounce out to first base and strand two runners aboard to end the ninth for his first save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Montgomery went six up and six down in his second rehab start with the RoughRiders and struck out three batters.

Joyce added two singles after his home run and has tallied two straight multi-hit games.

Seeking a series win with a Sunday win, Frisco turns to LHP Dylan MacLean (3-1, 42-30) against RHP Daniel Eagen (2-6, 5.58) in a 7:05 p.m. start from HODGETOWN.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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