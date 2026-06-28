Jordan Montgomery Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Saturday Night

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher and 2023 World Series Champion Jordan Montgomery is expected to start for the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN as part of a rehab assignment during Frisco's road series in Amarillo.

Montgomery, a 33-year old starting pitcher with more than 800 career MLB innings, made his big league debut in 2017 for the New York Yankees and has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks during his eight-year big league career. He is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. His most recent Major League appearance was back in 2024 with Arizona, the parent club of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

A 2014 MLB Draft pick by the Yankees out of the University of South Carolina, he is now in his second stint with the Rangers after having been a part of their World Series winning team. He made six appearances (five starts) during the 2023 Postseason, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 31.0 innings of work.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased online HERE or by calling or visiting the HODGETOWN Box Office. In addition to Montgomery's rehab assignment, the Sod Poodles host their final Drone Show of the year tonight as part of a weekend full of excitement at HODGETOWN.

Fans can tune in to watch Jordan Montgomery take on the Sod Poodles tonight for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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