Travs Win Fourth Straight over San Antonio, 9-1

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Ryan Sloan struck out nine over 5.1 innings and the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the San Antonio Missions, 9-1 on Saturday night. Connor Charping and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each drove in four runs in the victory. Charping hit a pair of early doubles to drive in his runs before Fitz-Gerald connected for a pair of late home runs to drive in his quartet. Sloan earned his second win of the season by allowing a run just a run and not walking anyone. Reid VanScoter, Marcelo Perez and Tyler Cleveland closed the game out with scoreless relief. Charlie Pagliarini joined Charping and Fitz-Gerald with a two-hit game.

Moments That Mattered

* Charping cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the third to put the Travs up 5-0.

* Sloan came out the next inning and after a leadoff single, he struck out the next three batters.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* DH Connor Charping: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 2B, 4 RBI

* RHP Ryan Sloan: Win, 5.1 IP, 4 H, R, 9 K, HR

News and Notes

* Fitz-Gerald posted his third multi-homer game of the season

* Charping matched his career highs with four RBIs and two doubles.

The series concludes on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (2-2, 4.37) starting for Arkansas against RH Eric Yost (1-2, 3.54). It is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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