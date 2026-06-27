Anderson K's 9 as Travs Roll Past Missions
Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Kade Anderson struck out nine over five innings and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the San Antonio Mission, 7-4 on Friday night. The left-hander earned the win to improve to 8-0 on the season. Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run home run while Caleb Cali and Jared Sundstrom each drove in a pair as well including a home run from Sundstrom. Michael Arroyo posted two hits. Charlie Beilenson closed the game with a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.
Moments That Mattered
* Arkansas took advantage of wildness from the San Antonio starter in the bottom of the first, scoring three times without a hit due to five walks and a hit batter.
* Pagliarini pushed the lead out to five with his blast in the bottom of the sixth.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, SB
* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI
* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 9 K
News and Notes
* Anderson entered the night with a scoreless streak of 27.2 innings but allowed a run in the top of the first.
* Hunter Fitz-Gerald had an eight-game hitting streak snapped.
The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.35) starting for Arkansas. It is a Fiesta de Diamantes with a Diamantes soccer jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Anderson K's 9 as Travs Roll Past Missions - Arkansas Travelers
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