Anderson K's 9 as Travs Roll Past Missions

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Kade Anderson struck out nine over five innings and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the San Antonio Mission, 7-4 on Friday night. The left-hander earned the win to improve to 8-0 on the season. Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run home run while Caleb Cali and Jared Sundstrom each drove in a pair as well including a home run from Sundstrom. Michael Arroyo posted two hits. Charlie Beilenson closed the game with a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took advantage of wildness from the San Antonio starter in the bottom of the first, scoring three times without a hit due to five walks and a hit batter.

* Pagliarini pushed the lead out to five with his blast in the bottom of the sixth.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, SB

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* Anderson entered the night with a scoreless streak of 27.2 innings but allowed a run in the top of the first.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald had an eight-game hitting streak snapped.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.35) starting for Arkansas. It is a Fiesta de Diamantes with a Diamantes soccer jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

Anderson K's 9 as Travs Roll Past Missions - Arkansas Travelers

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