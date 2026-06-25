Fitz-Gerald Hits Go-Ahead Blast in 8th of Comeback Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Arkansas Travelers went on to defeat the San Antonio Missions, 8-5 on Wednesday night. The Travs had seen an early three-run lead disappear and trailed by a run at the seventh inning stretch before rallying late. Michael Arroyo and Connor Charping had two hits a piece including a double. Jimmy Kingsbury fired 2.1 shutout innings of relief and Teddy McGraw tossed a scoreless eighth to pick up the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Charping singled and moved to second on an error to open the bottom of the seventh and Nick Raposo followed with an RBI double to tie the score.

* After Charlie Pagliarini singled to open the bottom of the eighth, Hunter Fitz-Gerald followed with his blast to dead center field off a lefty to put the Travs in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 2-4, run, 2B

* DH Connor Charping: 2-3, BB, run, 2B

News and Notes

* It was only the club's fourth win this year when trailing after six innings.

* Ryan Hawks retired the first six batters of the game.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (3-4, 3.84) starting for Arkansas against RH Ian Koenig (3-5, 3.65). It is a Fiesta de Diamantes with postgame Luca Libre wrestling and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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