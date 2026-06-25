NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights June 30 July 5 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark to host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) in a six-game series: Tuesday, June 30th through Sunday, July 5th. The homestand begins with daily food and drink specials before culminating with our Independence Day Weekend Celebration featuring back-to-back massive fireworks shows on July 3rd and July 4th.

Tuesday, June 30 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 1 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, July 2 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY PHILIPS TV

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks at Arvest Ballpark. This Thirsty Thursday™ is presented by Philips TV.

Friday, July 3 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Start your 4th of July weekend off with the first of two consecutive massive post-game fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark. This Fireworks Friday is presented by Red Vines & Sour Punch.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base side of the concourse.

Saturday, July 4 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY WALMART

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS - Enjoy a second straight night of fireworks as the LARGEST Fireworks Spectacular in ALL of Northwest Arkansas will follow the Naturals game against the Corpus Christi Hooks as we celebrate Independence Day at Arvest Ballpark. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is presented by Walmart.

Sunday, July 5 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. ON AN UNUSED TICKET GAME WITH KIDS RUN THE BASES FOLLOWING THE GAME

FAMILY SUNDAY - Close out your 4th of July weekend with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch on Sunday is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2026 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for the homestand finale against the Hooks.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the game.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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