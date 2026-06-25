Sod Poodles Score in Ninth and Tenth for Walk-Off Win

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-1, 37-33) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (1-1, 40-30), 7-6, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Neither team could maintain much distance from one another for the entire game, but it was the Sod Poodles who came up big in the late stages to emerge victorious.

Frisco opened the scoring after a rough beginning to Amarillo starter Adonys Perez' s second inning of work, in which the first five batters reached base. Anderdson Rojas cut down the potential first run of the night with his second outfield assist in as many games, but there was no defense for the bases loaded walk drawn by Max Wagner.

Amarillo took its first lead of the series in the bottom of the third when a pair of hits by Rojas and Cristofer Torin set up a go-ahead three-run home run off the bat of the reigning Texas League Player of the Week Demetrio Crisantes, who drilled a Blake Townsend sweeper over the heart of the plate for his third long ball of the season.

The RoughRiders tied the game in their next turn to bat, utilizing run-scoring hits by Keith Jones II and Frainyer Chavez. But in the home half of the fourth, Matt O'Neill punished another mistake offered up by Townsend, depositing an offspeed pitch off the scoreboard to put the Soddies back in front.

Southpaw reliever Sandro Santana and Dawson Brown combined to hold the Frisco bats at bay over the remainder of the fourth and through the sixth, where Amarillo used an RBI triple by Gavin Conticello to extend its lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brown climbed the hill once again in the seventh, where a one-out walk preceded Malcolm Moore's game-tying two-run homer.

With Brown still in the game, a leadoff walk and Chavez double moved the go-ahead run 90 feet from home. The RoughRiders scratched that run in the next plate appearance thanks to an Arturo Disla sacrifice fly and took a 6-5 lead into the middle of the eighth.

Down to their final three outs, the Sod Poodles rallied with pinch-hitter Junior Franco doubling on a sinking fly ball that Dylan Dreiling couldn't come up with and later scoring on a Crisantes sac fly to plate the tying run.

In the 10th, Frisco loaded the bases as Carlos Rey reached the end of his rope in a multi-inning outing. Indigo Diaz wiggled his way out of the jam to blank the RoughRiders in the frame, inducing a soft grounder with the infield in and a strikeout to retire the side.

Needing just one run, Frisco made it even easier for the winning run to score as a cross-up between Julian Brock and Janser Lara resulted in a passed ball that advanced Druw Jones up to third. Later in the at-bat, Alberto Barriga blasted a ball off the wall in left field for a walk-off single, giving Amarillo the 7-6 win in extras.

POSTGAME NOTES

NICE DEMET YOU: Reigning Texas League Player of the Week Demetrio Crisantes continued his excellent month at the dish, as he finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs...in his 17 games with Amarillo this season, 12 of his 19 hits have gone for extra-bases, leading to a .636 slugging percentage and 1.086 OPS.

REY OF HOPE: Soddies reliever Carlos Rey was huge in the late innings, tallying six outs across three frames and not allowing a run from the eighth through tenth innings...the 2.0 innings pitched marked his longest outing of the season, where he struck out three to bring his season total to 49.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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