Homestand Highlights: July 28 - August 2 vs. San Antonio Missions

Published on July 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - After the All-Star break and a nine-game road trip, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are eager to return to HODGETOWN as they host the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) for the first time this season. The Sod Poodles and Missions will battle from Tuesday to Sunday this week as both teams jockey for the Second Half title and the final spot in the playoffs in a tightly contested Texas League South Division.

Around HODGETOWN, each game will provide a unique experience for fans. On the field, the Sod Poodles will wear three specialty jerseys this week, including the Amarillo Calf Fries threads to go along with the giveaway item that night in the form of a Calf Fries Beer Stein thanks to Toot'n Totum. Additionally, the Soddies will be hosting their first-ever Singles Night on Thursday where fans can purchase a special Standing Room Only ticket to partake in the event. For Friday's Military Appreciation Night presented by Visiting Angels, the Sod Poodles will wear specialty America 250 jerseys for the game.

That's not all, as HODGETOWN will become a prehistoric playground for Dino Night on Saturday with help from the Don Harrington Discovery Center. Ahead of Sunday's series finale, Happy State Bank is giving the first 1,200 fans (13 and up) a piece of Sod Poodles history in the form of a Christian Cerda bobblehead honoring one of the best backstops to ever put on a Sod Poodles uniform.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the San Antonio Missions are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, JULY 28

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

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$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlight (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Steam Team

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$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, JULY 30

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Amarillo Calf Fries

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

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Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands!

Game Highlight (1) | Calf Fries Beer Stein Giveaway presented by Toot'n Totum

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The first 1,200 fans (21 and up) will receive a special edition beer stein! -

Fans can fill their steins for $5.50 at HODGETOWN concession stands!

Game Highlight (2) | Singles Night at Bar 352

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Fans must purchase a special SRO ticket to partake in the event

FRIDAY, JULY 31

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Specialty Jersey Game | America 250

Game Highlight (1) | Military Appreciation Night presented by Visiting Angels

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The Sod Poodles will honor those who have served all game long at HODGETOWN! -

Half-off tickets for first responders, veterans, and active military members.

Game Highlight (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Visiting Angels

Fireworks Theme - Patriotic

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlight (1) | Dino Night presented by the Don Harrington Discovery Center

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The Sod Poodles will travel back to a land before time for one night only! -

Various dinosaur figures will be located around HODGETOWN so fans can marvel at the magnificent prehistoric creatures!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

First Pitch | 1:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 11:30 a.m.

All gates open | 12:00 p.m.

Game Highlight (1) | Christian Cerda Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Happy State Bank

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Be among the first 1,200 fans (13 and up) through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind giveaway! -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket.

Game Highlight (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders.

Game Highlight (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)







Texas League Stories from July 27, 2026

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