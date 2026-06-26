Missions' Valiant Offensive Effort Falls Short in 12-7 Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Despite seven runs on 14 hits, the San Antonio Missions dropped the third game of the series to the Arkansas Travelers 12-7.

Ian Koenig had an excellent stretch entering the start, but struggled tonight against a high-powered Arkansas offense. The right-hander allowed nine hits and six earned runs in two innings.

The Travelers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Michael Arroyo homered, while Lazaro Montes and Caleb Cali followed with RBI doubles.

Arkansas extended the advantage to 7-0 in the second. Montes ripped a three-run shot to make it 6-0, before Caleb Cali made it back-to-back home runs.

San Antonio got on the board in the third. After Kai Roberts and Chris Sargent Jr. reached, Jackson roped a two-run double down the left line to make it 7-2.

Arkansas added two more in its half of the third. A Michael Arroyo RBI triple made it 8-2, and he later scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth, Sargent drove in Kai Murphy with an RBI single.

The Missions drew closer in the sixth. Roberts singled home Verdugo and Jackson drove him in with an RBI groundout, reducing Arkansas' lead to 9-5.

Arkansas came back with two more runs of its own in the sixth. Montes notched an RBI single, and Jared Sundstrom hit a sacrifice fly that made it 11-5.

Sargent continued his excellent night with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his third of the season. The catcher was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks.

Montes then capped off his tremendous night in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to left. He finished 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs.

The Missions didn't go quietly in the ninth. Kai Murphy ripped his second home run of the season down the right-field line, a solo shot to make it 12-7. San Antonio got two more runners on, but Brock Moore stranded them on and finished off the 12-7 victory for Arkansas.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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