San Antonio Missions Homestand - 6/30 - 7/5

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







The biggest homestand of the summer is almost here.

The San Antonio Missions return to The Wolff next week for a packed six-game homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, featuring Independence Day baseball, a postgame Wade Bowen concert, the biggest fireworks show of the season, a USA jersey giveaway, Bark in the Park, Flying Chanclas baseball, Six Flags Kids Day, and more.

From value nights to giveaways to the 4th of July, this is one homestand you do not want to miss.

Tuesday, June 30 - 7:05 PM | AARP $2 Tuesday

Start the homestand with one of the best deals in San Antonio. Enjoy select $2 tickets, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda, $2 draft beer, and more as the Missions open the series against Amarillo.

Wednesday, July 1 - 7:05 PM | Bark in the Park

Bring your pup to The Wolff for Bark in the Park, presented by North Park Subaru! Dogs are welcome to join their humans for a night of Missions baseball, and fans are encouraged to dress their pups in their best patriotic gear as we get ready for the 4th of July weekend. Austin Bulldog Rescue will also be featured as this game's rescue highlight.

Thursday, July 2 - 7:05 PM | Taco Bell Value Night

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio take the field for Taco Bell Value Night, featuring discounted tickets throughout the stadium, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda, $2 popcorn, $2 American draft beers, and Lotería fun at the ballpark.

Friday, July 3 - 7:05 PM | USA Jersey Giveaway

Rep the USA all summer long! The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 250th Anniversary USA Jersey, presented by McCombs Ford West. It's perfect for the 4th of July, cheering on the USMNT, and repping the red, white, and blue beyond the holiday weekend.

Saturday, July 4 - 6:05 PM | Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the 4th of July at The Wolff with Missions baseball, a pregame hot dog eating contest, a postgame Wade Bowen concert, and the biggest fireworks show of the season. This is one of the biggest nights of the year, so make your holiday plans now before seats are gone.

Sunday, July 5 - 6:05 PM | Six Flags Kids Day

Close out the homestand with a family day at the ballpark. The first 250 kids in attendance will receive a Six Flags Fiesta Texas ticket, and kids can run the bases after the game.

Six games. Giveaways. Fireworks. Live music. Value nights. Family fun.

Your holiday week plans are waiting at The Wolff. Get your tickets today and be part of the biggest homestand of the summer!







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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