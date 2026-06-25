Hooks March to Second Straight 10-1 Triumph

Published on June 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Cameron Sisneros and Will Bush blasted home runs as part of an 11-hit, 10-walk attack Wednesday night as the Hooks received another big time start with Bryce Mayer leading the charge in a 10-1 drubbing of the Drillers before 4,114 fans at ONEOK Field.

Corpus Christi has opened the second half by outscoring Tulsa, 20-2, Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with 17 walks, Hooks hitters are batting .288 (21-for-73) with four doubles, six home runs, and seven stolen bases vs. Drillers pitching. Meanwhile CC hurlers have permitted just four hits each night.

Mayer carried the banner Wednesday, retiring 13 of the first 16 batters faced. Turning in his longest outing in 19 career Double-A games, the 24-year-old Mizzou Tiger held the Drillers to three walks and two infield hits over 5 2/3 frames.

After scoring four runs on six walks in the first, the Hooks plated three more in the fifth. Sisneros, acquired by the Astros via trade from the Cubs last week, opened the inning with his first Hooks home run, a 108-MPH prodigious shot to right that landed onto Elgin Avenue, an estimated 424 feet from home plate.

Tyler Whitaker, who doubled and homered Tuesday, drove in two more runs Wednesday night. Whitaker's line-drive base hit to left sent home Drew Brutcher to help fuel the fifth. Max Holy capped the frame with a two-out, slow-rolling infield knock that allowed a hustling Trevor Austin to race home from second.

CC posted another three-spot in the seventh. Bush started the stanza with his second home run in as many games, belting a 2-2 breaking ball down the right field line and just inside the foul pole in no-doubt fashion.

Amilcar Chirinos and Ramsey David both pitched scoreless baseball out of the Corpus Christi pen. After walking the first man he faced, Chirinos retired three in a row, blanking foes for a second consecutive appearance.

David, hitting 99 MPH on the ballpark radar gun, retired struck out four of the five hitters he faced, helping the Hooks out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2026

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