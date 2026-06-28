Martin & Newell Tow Tulsa
Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
TULSA - Peyton Martin pitched seven scoreless innings and Chris Newell drove in seven runs Saturday night as the Drillers knocked off the Hooks, 8-2, in front of 7,537 fans at ONEOK Field.
Corpus Christi, having dropped three in a row, will try to force a split of the six-game series on Sunday.
Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski held the Drillers to a Sean McLain solo home run over the first four frames before running into two-out trouble in the fifth, culminating with a Newell grand slam.
Alex Santos II, who fanned four in two shutout innings Tuesday, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dombroski.
Newell struck again in the seventh, capitalizing on two walks with a three-run home run to right. With 15 long balls on the year, Newell has notched six two-homer games this year, with three coming over his last six contests.
Hooks first baseman Cameron Sisneros reached three times from the lead-off spot, including a home run to straightaway centerfield in the eighth. It was Sisneros' second long ball on the week after joining the club Tuesday.
Corpus Christi turned in a number of defensive gems in the early going. Right-fielder Joseph Sullivan threw out Josue De Paula who tried to stretch a single into a double in the first.
Tyler Whitaker made a leaping catch at the fence in left to end the second, robbing McLain of a round-tripper. And Yamal Encarnacion turned in a diving grab in center on a Joe Vetrano sinking liner to end the fourth.
Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026
- FREE World Cup Watch Parties Returning to ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- Martin, Newell Lead Tulsa to Third Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Martin & Newell Tow Tulsa - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Martin, Newell Lead Tulsa to Third Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Stymied by RockHounds, 6-4 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Wichita Drops Pitchers' Duel with Midland, 1-0 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Frisco Falls, 4-2, Despite Outhitting Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Back-To-Back Jacks Propel Soddies to Saturday Night Win over Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travelers Hand Missions Fourth-Straight Loss - San Antonio Missions
- Jordan Montgomery Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Saturday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Springfield Offense Explodes for Doubleheader Sweep - Springfield Cardinals
- Anderson K's 9 as Travs Roll Past Missions - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.