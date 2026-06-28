Martin & Newell Tow Tulsa

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Peyton Martin pitched seven scoreless innings and Chris Newell drove in seven runs Saturday night as the Drillers knocked off the Hooks, 8-2, in front of 7,537 fans at ONEOK Field.

Corpus Christi, having dropped three in a row, will try to force a split of the six-game series on Sunday.

Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski held the Drillers to a Sean McLain solo home run over the first four frames before running into two-out trouble in the fifth, culminating with a Newell grand slam.

Alex Santos II, who fanned four in two shutout innings Tuesday, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dombroski.

Newell struck again in the seventh, capitalizing on two walks with a three-run home run to right. With 15 long balls on the year, Newell has notched six two-homer games this year, with three coming over his last six contests.

Hooks first baseman Cameron Sisneros reached three times from the lead-off spot, including a home run to straightaway centerfield in the eighth. It was Sisneros' second long ball on the week after joining the club Tuesday.

Corpus Christi turned in a number of defensive gems in the early going. Right-fielder Joseph Sullivan threw out Josue De Paula who tried to stretch a single into a double in the first.

Tyler Whitaker made a leaping catch at the fence in left to end the second, robbing McLain of a round-tripper. And Yamal Encarnacion turned in a diving grab in center on a Joe Vetrano sinking liner to end the fourth.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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