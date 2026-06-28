Springfield Offense Explodes for Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals offense came to life against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday in both ends of a doubleheader. Scoring seven unanswered in game one leading to a 7-5 walk off victory in game one followed by a 14-2 onslaught sent Springfield to a Friday night sweep.

DECISIONS (G1):

W: DJ Carpenter (1-1)

L: Zachary Cawyer (2-5)

DECISIONS (G2):

W: Andrew Schultz (1-0)

L: Drew Beam (3-7)

NOTES:

In game one, the Naturals took a 5-0 lead against Springfield.

The Cardinals scored seven unanswered runs beginning in the bottom of the fourth, culminating in a walk off three-run home run from Deniel Ortiz. It was his first Double-A homer and Springfield's second walk off home run this season.

Randel Clemente (2.0) and DJ Carpenter (1.0) tossed three shutout innings out of the Cardinals bullpen.

Liam Doyle started game two, striking out seven batters across 3.2 innings. He allowed one run on four hits while walking two.

Ryan Campos lifted his ninth home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot.

Campos, Travis Honeyman and Rainiel Rodriguez all tallied two hits. Brody Moore continued his hot hitting ways put up a three-hit game.

Every Cardinal scored at least one run.

Won-Bin Cho hit his second Double-A home run in the fifth inning, a grand slam that put Springfield ahead 14-1.

Hunter Hayes (1.0), Andrew Schultz (1.0) and Edwin Núñez (1.1) combined for 3.1 innings of one run ball.

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Saturday, June 27 vs NW Arkansas Naturals, 6:35 PM

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