FREE World Cup Watch Parties Returning to ONEOK Field

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Free USA and Mexico World Cup Watch Parties are returning to ONEOK Field. Both nations Round of 32 matches will be shown on the stadium's large videoboard. Admission will be free for both events.

The two matches that will be show are:

Tuesday, June 30 Mexico vs. Ecuador 8:00 p.m. (Gates open at 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 1 USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 7:00 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Fans will be able to watch the games from the seating bowl or on the playing field. Lawn chairs will not be allowed, but fans are encouraged to bring blankets if they would like to watch the games from the field.

Several food and beverage stands will be open with a wide variety of food, soft drink, beer and liquor options available. The following specials will be offered:

75-cent Wings

$4 Driller Dogs

$5 16-ounce Domestic Beers

There will be no outside food or beverages allowed to be brought into the stadium, and all bags will be subject to searches.

Fans at both matches will have the opportunity to register to win a prize package that will include a $250 gift card from Scheels as well as four Home Plate Premium tickets for the Friday, July 10 Tulsa Drillers baseball game and post-game Fireworks Show.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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