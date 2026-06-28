Wichita Drops Pitchers' Duel with Midland, 1-0

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, TX; The Wichita Wind Surge (1-4) dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Midland RockHounds (4-1), falling 1-0 on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Wichita pitching was tremendous, as the team carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning, but Midland capitalized on their lone hit, a Ryan Lasko double, to score the game's only run on a RBI groundout by Luke Mann.

THE RUNDOWN:

Surge starter Preston Johnson was dominant, picking up a new career high 8 strikeouts over four hitless innings. He finished his outing retiring eleven batters in a row.

Jackson Finley was just as good for Midland. He did not allow a runner to reach second base across his 5.2 inning outing, and also set a new career high with nine punchouts.

Garrett Spain led off the Surge seventh with a walk, but was left stranded at third as Jake Garland struck out Maddux Houghton.

Wichita got two on with one out in the eighth against Midland reliever Jay Dill, but Stevie Emmanuels came in and induced a double play from Marek Houston to quash the threat.

Midland scratched across the lone run of the ballgame in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Lasko hit a one-out double just out of Maddux Houghton's reach, stole third, and scored on a groundout by Luke Mann. The double was Midland's lone hit of the ballgame.

Emmanuels pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Midland to lock down the victory.

NOTES:

Quinn McDaniel extended his on base streak to 11 games in the loss.

Kyle DeBarge had two hits for Wichita, his 12th multihit game of the year.

Wichita did not allow a hit until the eighth inning.

Preston Johnson set a new career high with eight strikeouts.

Jose Olivares picked up his second scoreless relief appearance of the season.

Wichita was shut out for the second time in the series, and sixth time this season.

Wichita outhit Midland 4-1.

UP NEXT:

Wichita and Midland wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Watch the game on MiLB.TV or Bally Sports live and listen on windsurge.com.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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