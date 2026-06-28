Travelers Hand Missions Fourth-Straight Loss

Published on June 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







North Little Rock - The Arkansas Travelers won their fourth straight game on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, defeating the San Antonio Missions 9-1.

As they have throughout much of the series, Arkansas built a big lead early. Arkansas took a 1-0 lead on an RBI by Connor Charping.

They extended their advantage to 5-0 in the third. Caleb Cali drove in Michael Arroyo on a bases-loaded walk. Charping then lined his second double to right, this time driving in three runs.

San Antonio got their lone run in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Tirso Ornelas. The Missions outfielder now has 11 home runs this season. It marked the 16th long ball in the last 11 games for San Antonio.

Relievers Francis Pena and Tucker Musgrove did a nice job shutting down the Travelers' offense in the middle innings. The duo combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, punching out six.

However, Arkansas put the game away in the seventh and eighth thanks to Hunter Fitz-Gerald.

In the seventh, Fitz-Gerald hit a solo home run to right-center, making it 6-1 Arkansas.

After two hitters reached before him in the eighth, Fitz-Gerald then launched a three-run blast to left for his second long ball in two innings off Sadrac Franco.

The Arkansas bullpen kept San Antonio off the board after the Ornelas home run, capped off by Tyler Cleveland's scoreless ninth inning. After winning the first game this week, the Missions have dropped four straight games.

Up Next:

The Missions conclude their series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday. First pitch on Sunday is at 1:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2026

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