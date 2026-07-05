Missions Set off Fireworks Early with Independence Day Victory over Amarillo

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (6-5) exploded for eight runs in the first three innings to run away from the Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-7) with an 8-1 victory on America's 250th birthday in front of 6,241 fans at Wolff Stadium. Kai Roberts smashed a three-run homer, Albert Fabian tripled home two and Braedon Karpathios added a long ball to provide the offense while five pitchers combined to hold Amarillo to one run, including Landry Jurecka, who picked up the win in his Double-A debut.

The Independence Day start went to Francis Peña, who began a game for the first time in his five-year career. He set down the Sod Poodles in order through three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit that was erased by a double play.

While Peña rolled on the mound, the Missions' offense erupted at the plate in the second against Amarillo starter Daniel Eagen. An error by Amarillo third baseman Anderdson Rojas helped spark things, as his errant throw put runners at the corners with one out. That's when Fabian roped a line drive to right field, which got stuck near the tarp. Karpathios and Ryan Jackson both scored, and Fabian ended up at third.

The inning continued with an Ethan Salas sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 before the big blow from Roberts. The Utah native banged the baseball off the left field foul pole, letting freedom ring while bringing in three runs. By the end of the inning, the Missions hit for a team cycle with a single, double, triple and homer from different batters, and they took a 6-0 lead out of the frame.

In the third, Karpathios pulled a solo homer before Wyatt Hoffman added an RBI single, making it 8-0 San Antonio.

That advantage proved to be plenty for the Missions. Jurecka took the ball from Peña in the fourth, making his Double-A debut after getting the call up directly from the Arizona Complex League. Jurecka, who had never pitched above Single-A, allowed just one run in three sharp innings.

Tucker Musgrove, Clay Edmondson and Garrett Hawkins followed with scoreless innings each, helping San Antonio secure not only the game but also the series win with their fourth victory of the week.

Up Next: The Missions and Sod Poodles conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. It is Six Flags Kid's Day. Kids 48" and under can receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and kids can run the bases after the game. Lefty Jagger Haynes faces lefty Adonys Perez. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275. ### The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The Missions were established in 1888 and have brought affordable family fun to the Alamo City for more than 120 seasons. The 13-time Texas League champions play their home games at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. For more information and tickets, call 210-675-7275 or visit saChanclas.com.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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